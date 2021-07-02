Middlesbrough sign Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe

Uche Ikpeazu has signed for Middlesbrough (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:10am, Fri 02 Jul 2021
Middlesbrough have announced the signing of striker Uche Ikpeazu after the club agreed a deal with Wycombe.

The 26-year-old scored six goals in 33 games in all competitions for the Chairboys in the 2020-21 campaign.

The former Hearts, Cambridge and Crewe forward has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at the Riverside and becomes Boro’s third signing of the summer after bringing in Sammy Ameobi and  Joe Lumley.

Boro manager Neil Warnock told the club’s website: “I’ve always liked Uche back to when he was at Hearts and I watched him a few times.

“I was really impressed in my meetings with him with his dedication and desire to do well for Middlesbrough.”

