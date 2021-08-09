Middlesbrough snap up former Brentford goalkeeper Luke Daniels
Former Brentford goalkeeper Luke Daniels has signed a two-year deal with Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough
The 33-year-old was named in last season’s Carabao Cup team of the season after helping the Bees reach the semi-finals and he also made four league appearances as they secured promotion to the Premier League.
Boro boss Neil Warnock told the club’s official website: “I’ve watched Luke for a few years now and I’m delighted to have him on board.
“I’ve always found him very consistent in what he does. He’s a good keeper, a good lad and he’ll be a great addition to our squad.”
Former Manchester United trainee Daniels made a Premier League debut for West Brom in 2013 and has almost 300 career appearances to his name, 108 of them for Scunthorpe before his switch to Brentford in May 2017.
He is the second keeper to head for the Riverside Stadium this summer with the first, Joe Lumley, starting Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Fulham.