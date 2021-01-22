Middlesbrough striker Stephen Walker returns to Crewe on loan
Middlesbrough forward Stephen Walker has returned to Crewe on a loan deal until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old helped the club win promotion from Sky Bet League Two last season by scoring once in six appearances before action was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
He spent three months of this campaign with Alex’s League One rivals MK Dons, registering five goals in 17 outings in all competitions, before being recalled by Boro.
Announcing the deal, a statement on Crewe’s website read: “Walker became a popular figure with Alex fans during his first loan spell with us.
“Everyone at Crewe Alexandra would like to welcome Stephen back to the football club.”
Former England Under-19 international Walker becomes manager David Artell’s second capture of the January transfer window following the loan signing of Rotherham defender Billy Jones.