Middlesbrough’s Lewis Wing joins Rotherham on loan
20:01pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Rotherham have signed midfielder Lewis Wing on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the current season.
The 25-year-old joined Boro from non-league Shildon in 2017 and progressed to the first team, for whom he has made 15 appearances in all competitions this term.
Millers boss Paul Warne told his club’s official website: “I think he’s happy to come and play in a team that wants to play forward, run forward, create chances, shoot and play without pressure in the final third.
“I like him for many reasons – he’s got an eye for a goal and he shoots on sight which is something we need because we definitely need to add more goals.”