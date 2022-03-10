10 March 2022

Midfielder Adam Clayton suspended for Doncaster’s clash with Gillingham

By NewsChain Sport
10 March 2022

Doncaster will be without Adam Clayton for their clash with Gillingham.

The midfielder was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card in the 4-0 defeat to Cheltenham at the weekend.

Cameron John is still expected to be sidelined with a back injury.

John Bostock is also out as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Gillingham midfielder Daniel Phillips will be unavailable for the trip to south Yorkshire.

The Watford loanee picked up two bookings in four minutes to earn a red card against Bolton, his third of the season so far.

Phillips’ absence could force manager Neil Harris to make changes in midfield, but does have Mustapha Carayol back at his disposal and the winger was able to play 45 minutes at the weekend.

The Gills are currently third-from-bottom in League One.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK over ties with Vladimir Putin

world news

Maternity hospital in Mariupol among three targeted by Russian airstrikes on Ukraine

world news

Russia confirms use of vacuum bombs and is believed to be deploying mercenaries in Ukraine, says MoD

world news