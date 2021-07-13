Midfielder Bright Enobakhare joins Coventry
Coventry have signed former Wolves midfielder Bright Enobakhare on a two-year deal.
Enobakhare, 23, joins the Sky Blues following the expiry of his contract with Indian Super League side SC East Bengal.
The Nigerian midfielder came through the Wolves youth set-up, making his debut in 2015, and also had a loan spell at Coventry during the 2018-19 season as well as a stint with Greek Super League side AEK Athens before moving to India in January 2021.
Coventry have an option to extend Enobakhare’s deal by a further 12 months.
Sky Blues manager Mark Robins said on the club website: “Bright is a very talented footballer who has the ability to turn a game and create opportunities and goals out of nothing.
“We are delighted to have the chance to work with him again.”