Midfielder Ed Upson in line for full Stevenage debut against Sutton

Ed Upson could make his full Stevenage debut in Saturday’s League Two clash with Sutton.

The 32-year-old midfielder came off the bench in last weekend’s 3-1 league win over Walsall, having made the switch from Newport.

And now Upson will be pushing to start when Sutton pitch up at the Lamex Stadium.

Michael Bostwick impressed against Walsall in his first game back for his second spell at the club, and will be aiming to retain his place in midfield however.

Sutton will be itching to get back into action after their trip to Oldham was postponed late on last weekend due to a waterlogged pitch.

Sutton’s last match was the 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Colchester on January 4, leaving boss Matt Gray having to work hard to keep his players sharp.

Striker Omar Bugiel could return to the starting forward line having taken a seat on the bench for the Colchester victory.

Midfielder Alistair Smith will be hoping for his fifth start in succession.

