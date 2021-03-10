Midfielder Gary Roberts retires from the game after an 18-year career
Former Huddersfield, Portsmouth, Chesterfield and Wigan midfielder Gary Roberts has announced his retirement from football.
The 36-year-old has hung up his boots following an 18-year senior career which started at Rhyl and also included spells at Bangor City, Welshpool Town, Accrington, Ipswich, Swindon and Bala Town.
Roberts will now turn his attention to coaching under Paul Cook at Ipswich.
He tweeted: “So last week I decided to hang the boots up.. it’s been some ride, from the park pitches to scoring at Wembley and a few promotions along the way.
“I’ve been lucky to play for some fantastic clubs starting at Accrington where John Coleman gave me a big chance in football, then onto Ipswich, Huddersfield, Swindon, Chesterfield, Pompey, Wigan and now finishing back at Accrington.
“Now I have a great opportunity to start my second career as a coach with Paul Cook who I’ve had great success with over the years, hopefully it carries on at Ipswich! Thanks for your support, Robbo.”