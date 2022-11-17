Midfielder George Thomson fit to return for Harrogate against Mansfield
George Thomson is available for Harrogate as they prepare to face Mansfield on Saturday.
The midfielder has not featured since October after picking up a hamstring injury but boss Simon Weaver confirmed he is back in contention to play.
The Sulphurites have no other new concerns heading into the fixture.
Will Smith, Dior Angus, Stephen Dooley and Max Wright all remain out.
Mansfield will make a late call on the fitness of Oli Hawkins and Ollie Clarke as they head north.
The pair picked up injuries in the 1-0 victory over Rochdale last week.
Riley Harbottle (thigh) and Stephen McLaughlin (ankle) are both doubts as the Stags seek a third straight away win in all competitions.
The trip will come too soon for striker Rhys Oates as he continues to work his way back to fitness from a pectoral issue.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox