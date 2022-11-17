17 November 2022

Midfielder George Thomson fit to return for Harrogate against Mansfield

By NewsChain Sport
17 November 2022

George Thomson is available for Harrogate as they prepare to face Mansfield on Saturday.

The midfielder has not featured since October after picking up a hamstring injury but boss Simon Weaver confirmed he is back in contention to play.

The Sulphurites have no other new concerns heading into the fixture.

Will Smith, Dior Angus, Stephen Dooley and Max Wright all remain out.

Mansfield will make a late call on the fitness of Oli Hawkins and Ollie Clarke as they head north.

The pair picked up injuries in the 1-0 victory over Rochdale last week.

Riley Harbottle (thigh) and Stephen McLaughlin (ankle) are both doubts as the Stags seek a third straight away win in all competitions.

The trip will come too soon for striker Rhys Oates as he continues to work his way back to fitness from a pectoral issue.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tom Tugendhat banned from driving for six months for using mobile phone at wheel

news

Nasa’s most powerful ever rocket, Artemis 1, blasts off to the moon

world news

Jury in Benjamin Mendy rape trial told not to take ‘moralistic’ approach to verdict

news