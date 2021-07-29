Midfielder Josh Benson joins Barnsley from Burnley for an undisclosed fee
Barnsley have signed midfielder Josh Benson from Burnley for an undisclosed fee.
Benson, 21, who made 12 first-team appearances in all competitions for Burnley, has agreed a four-year contract and is Barnsley’s third summer signing.
Essex-born Benson told Barnsley’s official website: “I’m buzzing to be here and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans.
“I was impressed last season by how close they got to promotion and getting in the play-offs, so I’m excited to join the team.
“I’ve had a taste of the Premier League and that’s definitely my main goal, to play in the Premier League.”
Benson progressed through Arsenal’s academy and joined Burnley in 2018, making his senior debut for the Clarets in a 1-1 Carabao Cup draw against Sheffield United in September 2020.
He then made his Premier League bow against Manchester City two months later and featured in six top-flight matches in total.
Barnsley, who appointed new manager Markus Schopp in June, have previously signed Devante Cole and Obbi Oulare since losing to Swansea in last season’s Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-finals.