Josh Onomah’s Fulham contract has been terminated by mutual consent (Adam Davy/PA)
31 January 2023

Midfielder Josh Onomah’s Fulham contract terminated by mutual consent

By NewsChain Sport
31 January 2023

Josh Onomah’s Fulham contract has been terminated by mutual consent, the club have announced.

The 25-year-old midfielder has featured only twice in the Premier League this season for Marco Silva’s high-flying side, having arrived in summer 2019 as part of the deal which saw Ryan Sessegnon join Tottenham.

Onomah departs having made 76 appearances in total, scoring five goals including a memorable strike against Cardiff in the 2020 Championship play-off semi-final.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police extremely concerned about dog walker missing for three days

news

Boy, 16, to appear in court charged with murder of teenage girl

news

Nadhim Zahawi sacked by Rishi Sunak after ‘serious breach’ of Ministerial Code

news