Midfielder Ollie Cooper commits to Swansea until at least summer 2023
Swansea midfielder Ollie Cooper has extended his stay at the Sky Bet Championship club until at least the summer of 2023.
Cooper’s previous deal had been due to expire at the end of the season, and his new contract incudes an option for an additional year.
The 21-year-old – son of former Cardiff and Wolves midfielder Kevin – made his Swansea debut in the FA Cup third-round win at Stevenage, and scored in the 5-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in the next round.
“Coming on against Forest and scoring is a feeling you cannot replicate, and the only way you get to experience it is by getting out there on the pitch,” Cooper told the Swansea website.
“It’s all about getting on the pitch for me now, hopefully getting a Championship appearance, and looking for more and more.”