Midfielder over the Moon after signing new Barnsley deal

Barnsley’s Jasper Moon (left) and Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley.
Barnsley’s Jasper Moon (left) and Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley. (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:41pm, Wed 16 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Jasper Moon has signed a new two-year deal with Barnsley

The 20-year-old made three first-team appearances last season after his debut against Rotherham in December.

The midfielder featured 15 times for the Tykes’ Under-23s and scored one goal in the process.

Speaking to the club’s website, Moon said: “It’s been in the process for quite a while now so, to finally get it done I’m buzzing really.

“I knew if I used the Under-23s as a good showcase, I’d get my chance this year. I put in a few decent performances and the gaffer (Valerian Ismael) watched me and was impressed.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Barnsley

PA