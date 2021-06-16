Midfielder over the Moon after signing new Barnsley deal
16:41pm, Wed 16 Jun 2021
Jasper Moon has signed a new two-year deal with Barnsley
The 20-year-old made three first-team appearances last season after his debut against Rotherham in December.
The midfielder featured 15 times for the Tykes’ Under-23s and scored one goal in the process.
Speaking to the club’s website, Moon said: “It’s been in the process for quite a while now so, to finally get it done I’m buzzing really.
“I knew if I used the Under-23s as a good showcase, I’d get my chance this year. I put in a few decent performances and the gaffer (Valerian Ismael) watched me and was impressed.”