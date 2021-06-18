Midfielder Regan Griffiths agrees new deal with Crewe
16:20pm, Fri 18 Jun 2021
Crewe midfielder Regan Griffiths has committed his future to the club by agreeing a new deal until the summer of 2023.
The academy graduate made his debut last season and appeared four times overall for David Artell’s side, including twice in Sky Bet League One.
Griffiths spent the final few months on loan at Notts County and made 12 appearances in the Vanarama National League but will return to Gresty Road this summer and look to become a regular.
A club statement read: “Everyone at Crewe Alexandra would like to congratulate Regan on earning his new contract.”