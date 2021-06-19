Midfielder Ryan Watson joins Tranmere after leaving Northampton

Ryan Watson in action for Northampton
Ryan Watson in action for Northampton (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:32pm, Sat 19 Jun 2021
Tranmere have completed the signing of midfielder Ryan Watson following his release by Northampton.

The 27-year-old – a boyhood Rovers fan – scored eight goals in 39 Sky Bet League One appearances for the Cobblers last season and has signed a two-year deal at Prenton Park.

Manager Micky Mellon said: “We have been working extremely hard to get this deal done. Ryan attracted interest from a number of clubs, but he only wanted to play for Tranmere.

“When I spoke to Ryan, I felt both his and his family’s passion for the club. I can’t wait for his family to see him play for Tranmere.”

