Midfielder Scot Bennett signs new two-year contract with Newport

By NewsChain Sport
16:34pm, Wed 16 Jun 2021
Scot Bennett has signed a new two-year deal with Newport

The 30-year-old was set to be out of contract after the 2020-21 campaign but the club have taken the option to offer the midfielder a new deal.

Bennett has featured 233 times for Newport over five years and was a part of the Exiles side beaten in the League Two play-off final by Morecambe.

Bennett told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to be extending my contract with the club.

“I feel like we’ve still got a little bit of unfinished business so it would be nice to kick on again next year and hopefully get the promotion that we’re all after.”

