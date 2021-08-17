Midfielder Tom Huddlestone rejoins Hull
Tom Huddlestone has rejoined former club Hull on a one-year deal.
The midfielder, who left Derby last summer, played for the Tigers between 2013 and 2017.
In that time he helped Hull to their highest Premier League finish of 16th as well as reaching the FA Cup final and securing European qualification in 2014.
Huddlestone, 34, has been training with the squad and featured in their pre-season matches against Scunthorpe and Manchester United Under-23s.
Head coach Grant McCann told the club website: “We are delighted to bring Tom back to the club.
“His experience and quality will be invaluable for us this season and he will certainly benefit the young players we have in our squad.
“Having been with us now for nearly four weeks, he’s getting fitter every day and we will continue to get him sharper and fitter as the weeks go on.”