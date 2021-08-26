Midfielder Tom Trybull leaves Norwich after mutual agreement to end contract

German midfielder Tom Trybull has left Norwich by mutual agreement (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:47pm, Thu 26 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

German midfielder Tom Trybull has left Norwich after a mutual agreement was reached to cancel his contract.

Trybull made 80 appearances after joining Norwich in 2017, scoring five goals.

The 28-year-old played a key part in Daniel Farke’s 2018-19 Championship-winning team but spent last season on loan at Blackburn, where he made 26 appearances.

“All at Norwich City would like to thank Tom for his contributions to the club and wish him well in his future endeavours,” read a Canaries statement.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Norwich

PA