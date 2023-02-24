24 February 2023

Miguel Almiron signs new Newcastle deal

Miguel Almiron has signed a new three-and-a-half year contact with Newcastle.

The Paraguay international is the club’s leading scorer this season with 10 goals and has helped Eddie Howe’s side reach Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

The 29-year-old arrived from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United during January 2019 and recently made his 150th appearance for the Magpies.

Almiron said on the club website: “I have felt very welcomed and I feel like part of the family, so I am very happy to stay here and I am going to keep giving everything on the pitch to thank the people of Newcastle.

“I have worked really hard since I came to Newcastle to improve my level and to be where I am at the moment.

“I also thank the staff and my team-mates, who have helped me a lot during these four years.”

Newcastle boss Howe added: “Miggy is a hugely important part of our squad on and off the pitch.

“I am very pleased to see his contribution acknowledged in this way and am delighted we will continue our journey together.”

