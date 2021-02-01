Miguel Angel Guerrero leaves Nottingham Forest
21:31pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Nottingham Forest striker Miguel Angel Guerrero has joined Spanish side Rayo Vallecano for an undisclosed fee.
Guerrero only joined Forest from Greek champions Olympiacos in September and made 10 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship club.
The 30-year-old Spaniard was a youth-team player at Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid before moving on to Sporting Gijon and Leganes in his homeland.
“The club would like to thank Miguel for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future,” read a Forest statement.