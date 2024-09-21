21 September 2024

Mike Fondop earns Oldham victory over Yeovil

By NewsChain Sport
21 September 2024

Mike Fondop’s late header gave Oldham a 1-0 win over Yeovil in their National League match at Boundary Park.

The Latics, looking to extend a five-match unbeaten run, created an early opening from a well-worked corner but James Norwood saw his effort saved.

Yeovil goalkeeper Ollie Wright was then called into action again just before half-time when he tipped over Fondop’s close-range header.

Wright denied Callum Dolan with another smart save just after the hour but Oldham eventually broke the deadlock with nine minutes left when Fondop nodded in Reagan Ogle’s cross.

