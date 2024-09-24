24 September 2024

Mike Fondop scores again to boost Oldham to third straight win

By NewsChain Sport
24 September 2024

Mike Fondop scored his fifth goal of the season as Oldham secured a third consecutive Vanarama National League win by beating in-form Forest Green 1-0.

Cameroonian striker Fondop fired home a first-time finish to give Micky Mellon’s Latics a ninth-minute lead at Boundary Park.

Forest Green almost equalised just three minutes later when Teddy Jenks struck a post from distance.

Steve Cotterill’s visitors, who began the day level on points with leaders Barnet, were unable to find a leveller as they slipped to a first defeat in eight matches.

