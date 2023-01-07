Mike Fondop-Talom scored three against Dorking (Adam Davy/PA)
07 January 2023

Mike Fondop-Talom’s hat-trick helps Oldham to thumping win at Dorking

By NewsChain Sport
07 January 2023

Mike Fondop-Talom scored a hat-trick as struggling Oldham claimed a first National League away win of the season in emphatic fashion against Dorking.

The hosts took the lead through James McShane’s eighth-minute goal but Oldham hit back impressively to ease to a 5-1 victory.

Fondop-Talom equalised in the 18th minute, tapping in after Ben Tollitt’s shot was saved, and then put the Latics ahead with the goal of the game in the 34th minute, finding the top corner from outside the box.

Peter Clarke made it 3-1 in first-half stoppage time and Fondop-Talom completed his treble 11 minutes after the restart with a solo effort before Ellis Chapman capitalised on a defensive error to seal the win in the 64th minute.

