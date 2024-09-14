Mike Williamson apologises for poor MK Dons performance at Wimbledon

Mike Williamson apologised for MK Dons’ performance after they slumped to a 3-0 defeat against bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon.

The hosts were 1-0 up at half-time thanks to Myles Hippolyte’s strike from inside the box.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser after the break, but Callum Maycock scored twice in stoppage time to keep all three points in South West London.

Williamson admitted his side did not show enough personality, but stressed that it was not down to a lack of effort.

“It is a brutal one for everyone concerned, so I apologise for that performance, it starts and ends with me,” he said.

“We have got another game on Tuesday and it can’t come quick enough.

“Of course [I am angry], on the back of that result and this performance as well, I am frustrated, I am angry, I am disappointed.

“There is a wealth of emotion in there, but the one thing I do know is that those lads are in there and feeling exactly the same.

“It is not a lack of effort, it is not a lack of trying, I can guarantee you that.

“There are other factors that made us come here and play with that fear.

“We did not show our personality and our character.

“I am not here to make excuses because for 20 to 25 minutes minutes we played our football and showed a bit of character, a bit of personality.

“But over the whole game, that was unacceptable.”

It was Wimbledon’s fourth win in five League Two fixtures this season.

Boss Johnnie Jackson believes his side should not get complacent after such a morale-boosting win.

“It is a good performance and a good result, but I think that we can be better,” said Jackson.

“We are obviously always striving for improvements, we are not going to pat ourselves on the back and think that we have cracked something.

“Football brings you back to earth quickly, we have got Bradford away next week and that is a tough place to go, we have to be right for that.

“We will enjoy today, it is a good result against a good team, and obviously there is a little bit of extra spice on it.

“It is another three points, but we have 41 games to go, our season will not be defined by today but it is certainly a big step in the right direction.

“The supporters were unbelievable, this is why we do it, for days like today and for them to be able to share that with the players.

“You can downplay it, but there is an added spice to this game, so it is important that the supporters see a team befitting of that situation.

“They got it.”