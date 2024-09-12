Mikel Arteta ‘proud and excited’ after signing new three-year Arsenal deal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has signed a new long-term contract, the club have announced.

The PA news agency understands the 42-year-old has agreed a new three-year deal to remain in charge until 2027.

He took over as Gunners boss in 2019 and has led them to successive second-placed finishes in the Premier League, but he had entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Arteta called for calm last month regarding his contract situation, insisting his focus had been on the transfer window.

His new deal comes on the eve of Arsenal’s north London derby clash with Tottenham on Sunday.

Arteta told the club website: “I feel extremely proud, very excited and am looking forward to what is coming next. I’m proud to be where I am and have the relationships that I have with everyone at the club.

“I feel extremely lucky to work every single day with good people and the ambition we have here. I feel very inspired, I feel challenged, I feel supported and I want to do much more than what we’ve already done together.

“Together with the players and everyone at the club, we are looking forward to the coming years, with our supporters, who have emotionally transformed the club and the team.

“Our supporters have transformed individuals and we are different now. You can tell that we are different and for me, that is down to them. We look forward to continuing the journey together.”

Since leaving a coaching role at Manchester City to take over from Unai Emery at the Emirates, Arteta, a former Arsenal player, has since overseen plenty of success and has returned the club to being title challengers.

In his first season in charge the Gunners lifted the FA Cup in 2020, while they secured two Community Shield victories in 2020 and 2023.

They have also finished as Premier League runners-up in the last two seasons, pushing champions City in enthralling title battles.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the table after three games, registering two wins and a draw, and begin their Champions League campaign next week against Atalanta.

Sporting director Edu said: “We are really happy that Mikel has signed a new long-term contract.

“It’s a very positive and proud moment for everyone at the club and an important part of what we’re all working towards.

“Mikel has shown his qualities since the very first day he joined us, not only as a football manager, but as a person with wonderful values.

“We have a strong belief in what we are doing and what we want to achieve together. Mikel’s new contract gives us stability and clear direction as we aim for new heights.”