Mikel Arteta refuses to rule Martin Odegaard out of north London derby

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is still waiting to discover the extent of Martin Odegaard’s injury and has not ruled him out of Sunday’s north London derby.

Odegaard, 25, hurt his left ankle while playing for Norway on Monday night, and he was in tears as he was helped off the pitch by international team-mate Erling Haaland. He was then pictured on crutches as he boarded a private plane back to London.

Norway’s team doctor Ola Sand said the Arsenal captain is poised for at least three weeks on the sidelines. The Gunners face a crucial seven days with their visit to Tottenham followed by a Champions League opener at Atalanta on Thursday before they face Manchester City a week on Sunday.

However, Arteta, fresh from signing a new long-term deal with the Gunners, said: “Players with 48 hours to go are always available.

“We need some more tests, so let’s see what happens in the next day or so, or this afternoon (Friday) probably. Let’s see the extent of the injury and how quickly we can get him back.

“He is super-positive about everything. We know Martin, he wants to be there every single day, but we have to wait and see. His will, there is no question about that, because he wants to be present in every game and obviously in a big game like this one.”

Arteta will certainly be without the suspended Declan Rice – sent off in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brighton prior to the international break – for the trip to Spurs, while summer signing Mikel Merino remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Odegaard’s possible absence will force Arteta into a rejig, but Gabriel Jesus could be available after returning to training following a recent groin injury.

The Spaniard is also set to hand Raheem Sterling his debut after the 29-year-old joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

“He looks great,” added Arteta. “He has got a big smile on his face, a lot of energy and he wants to prove a point. When someone has got that in their belly you sense it straight away. I don’t need to discuss his quality and what he can bring to the team.

“A lot of things have changed since we were together (at Manchester City). But the first call I had with him, after 10 seconds I knew we had to bring him (to Arsenal) because he really wanted it, and that was my only question mark, what stage is he at in his career? But after 10 seconds I knew.”