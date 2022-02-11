Mikel Arteta remaining grounded despite Arsenal ascent in Champions League chase

Mikel Arteta refused to talk up Arsenal’s pursuit of a Champions League place after their victory at Wolves.

Gabriel scored to secure a 1-0 win that moved the Gunners a point behind fourth-placed West Ham – and they have two games in hand.

Arteta’s men held on despite Gabriel Martinelli earning a needless red card with 21 minutes left as the striker collected two bookings in a matter of seconds.

It was Arsenal’s first win since Boxing Day but, despite their strong position, Arteta is remaining calm.

The boss said: “You don’t know how many points we’re going to need to get to the objectives but, as well, we need to look at ourselves and focus on what we’re doing and go game by game because we can’t look too far ahead.

“They are three big points, especially coming here with the way that they’ve been playing. I think they were pretty close to us as well, and to come here and in the way that we’ve done it, I think it shows and I think it’s a good summary of who we are.

“We have some really good players but we were sometimes inconsistent. We scored a good goal and we had total control in one action that all started from a free-kick where we are in control and we are a bit naive and we end up with 10 men for 20 minutes.

“But after that, the character and the resilience and the courage and togetherness that the team showed, it’s all about us now.

“We’ve played four of the last six games with 10 men and to win football matches in this league is very, very difficult and with 10 men it’s almost impossible.

“If we want to have any chance of getting to the objectives that we want, we have to continue to play the 16 games with 11 players.”