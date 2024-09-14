Mikel Arteta says Arsenal will have ‘unbelievable energy’ against Tottenham

Mikel Arteta has warned Tottenham that his depleted Arsenal side will arrive for Sunday’s north London derby with unbelievable energy and belief that they will beat their rivals.

Arsenal are set to kick off a pivotal week in their quest for silverware, with a trip to Spurs followed by their Champions League opener at Atalanta. They will then head to Manchester City a week on Sunday.

But the Gunners will do so without Declan Rice – suspended for the game against Tottenham after he was controversially sent off in the draw with Brighton at the Emirates – and summer signing Mikel Merino, who is sidelined with a fractured shoulder.

Captain Martin Odegaard is also set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle injury on international duty with Norway. Arteta has so far been coy on the length of Odegaard’s absence.

It leaves the Spaniard facing a serious rejig ahead of a fixture which he admitted will lay the foundations for a period already being described as make-or-break for Arsenal.

“That game sets the tone in many moments in the season when you play those big matches, big stages, and there’s a lot at stake,” he admitted.

“It’s a very emotional game as well. When you are able to perform, able to deliver and win those games, it’s a huge boost, we know that and that’s why we’re going to try so hard.

“We have certain limitations that we know about. There are certain things that we cannot control and what happened in the last two weeks is extremely unlucky. We have to face it, but hopefully during the season it will be very different.

“I want to have the energy, the enthusiasm for the next day, the next game and prepare that in the best possible way and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to go to Spurs with unbelievable energy and believe that we’re going to go there to be ourselves and try to win the game.”

Following a testing fortnight for the Gunners, Arteta’s decision to extend his tenure until at least 2027, announced earlier this week, will have provided the club with a major boost.

Arteta has been key to turning Arsenal’s fortunes around, earning the 42-year-old admirers from around the globe.

But when asked if there was another club he would have deserted north London for, Arteta, who has been in charge since 2019, replied: “No, this is the emotional attachment that I have and that my family has, my kids have, the experience that I have and the involvement with the people. It’s too strong.

“We all wanted a very different club (when he started). We are heading in the right direction. We have made some huge steps and we have a lot still to make.

“You sense that hunger from ownership to the board to all the players and staff here, and this is the aim and objective.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to be to develop my career as a player, to experience an amazing football club with the people that I met and the experiences that I had. As a manager, that has been something far beyond and better than what I ever dreamed about.”