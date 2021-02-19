Mikel Arteta says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘unlucky’ not to score against Benfica
Loading...
10:02am, Fri 19 Feb 2021
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was 'unlucky' not to have scored in the the 1-1 Europa League draw at Benfica.
The captain and usually prolific goal machine missed one glaring opportunity to put his side ahead and had two or three more chances which his manager said he would ‘in normal circumstances’ have put away.
Sign up to our newsletter
Aubameyang will get another chance to find the back of the net against the Portuguese giants when the teams meet next week for the second leg of this Europa last 32.