Mikel Arteta showing he is ‘one of the best’ – Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino highlighted his respect for Mikel Arteta and believes the Arsenal manager is “one of the best in the world”.

Chelsea boss Pochettino faces off with his former Paris St Germain team-mate for the first time on the touchline when the Blues host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

And the Argentinian lauded Arteta, who took Arsenal to a second-placed finish last season, and is not surprised by the Gunners boss’ success since becoming a manager in 2019.

“We respect Arsenal, they are a great team,” Pochettino said.

“They have Mikel (Arteta) who is part of my family. It’s going to be tough because they’re doing a great job with a great squad, they are a contender to win everything, the Premier League and the Champions League.

“It does not surprise me with what he’s doing. He’s great, he’s really young, he’s improving every day and he can be one of the greatest managers in the world. I’m going to be proud to see him.

“I think when you are a coach at Arsenal and the team is showing what they are showing it’s because you are one of the best.”

Arsenal failed to finish in the top four during Arteta’s first three seasons prior to their title challenge last season, finishing eighth in both 2019-20 and 2020-21 and fifth the following season.

And Pochettino credited Arsenal for showing their faith in Arteta and highlighted the strong relationship between club and manager which has allowed them to “fight for big things.”

“At the beginning for him it was really tough. For maybe a year it was tough but it was a good thing that they put trust in him,” Pochettino added.

“They gave him all the tools and really believed that he was able to rebuild.

“I think you have to give credit to the club and Mikel because they have created a bond between each other which is really class and now the results after three or four years (have improved) and now at Arsenal they are fighting for big things.”

Right-back Malo Gusto is in contention to start for Chelsea after he served a three-game suspension for a sending-off against Aston Villa.

And Pochettino is happy with the new signing’s progress after he replaced Reece James in the XI after the Chelsea captain picked up a hamstring injury in August.

Pochettino said: “I think he is really young but he is also really talented. Tomorrow he has the possibility to play.

“It is difficult to judge because he is 19 years old and came from France and he needs time to adapt to a club like Chelsea where the history is to win and it’s not just about competing.

“We are happy, we believe in him but give him time because I know he will perform in the way we believe he can.

“He’s going to be good for the club for sure.”

Pochettino said James’ availability will be assessed ahead of Saturday.