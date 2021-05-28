Mikel San Jose leaves Birmingham by mutual consent

Birmingham have terminated the contract of midfielder Mikel San Jose by mutual consent.

The 31-year-old Spaniard had 12 months of a two-year deal remaining but has left St Andrew’s early.

The former Athletic Bilbao player, who was signed under former boss Aitor Karanka last summer, made 28 appearances in his only season at the Championship club.

San Jose told the club website: “This was not an easy decision for me. Although it was a difficult season for the team, I loved my time here and was privileged to play with my great team-mates and staff.

“I feel now is the right time for me to explore another challenge and move on.

“My only regret is that I was not able to play in front of our fans, but I want to thank them for their support. The past year has been tough for everybody and I wish nothing but success for Birmingham City moving forward.”

Blues head coach Lee Bowyer said: “When a player asks to leave then there’s no point having someone who is going to be unhappy at the club. At that point, it’s clear that the best thing to do, for both parties, was to go our separate ways. I’d like to thank Mikel for all his hard work.

“Since I walked through the door he’s worked hard in training and when he played, he has done well for us. He helped us stay in the division, so I want to thank him for his efforts and wish him the best for the future.”