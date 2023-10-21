21 October 2023

Millenic Alli brace helps Halifax claim points against struggling Kidderminster

By NewsChain Sport
Millenic Alli’s double gave Halifax a 2-1 win over struggling Kidderminster.

The forward struck after 28 minutes and then five minutes after the break with Halifax sitting seventh in the National League.

Second-bottom Kidderminster did equalise through Amari Morgan-Smith in the first half.

But Alli, who ended a five-game drought with his first, won the game just after the break with his fourth goal of the season.

