Millenic Alli brace helps Halifax claim points against struggling Kidderminster
Millenic Alli’s double gave Halifax a 2-1 win over struggling Kidderminster.
The forward struck after 28 minutes and then five minutes after the break with Halifax sitting seventh in the National League.
Second-bottom Kidderminster did equalise through Amari Morgan-Smith in the first half.
But Alli, who ended a five-game drought with his first, won the game just after the break with his fourth goal of the season.
