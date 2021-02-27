Miller time doesn’t quite quench Ian Evatt thirst for more Bolton victories

Ian Evatt is “hungry for more” after Shaun Miller’s stoppage-time goal earned Bolton a 1-0 Sky Bet League Two win over Barrow that boosted them into the play-off places for the first time this season.

Wanderers, among the pre-season favourites for automatic promotion, laboured to break down the club Evatt led into the Football League last year.

But as he did against Southend a week earlier, Miller came off the bench to score, securing Bolton a fifth straight win.

“It isn’t a coincidence we keep scoring late goals because we probe, we have possession and teams eventually get tired, fatigued and switch off,” said boss Evatt.

“We have power off the bench which we didn’t have at the start of the season. It shows the spirit of the lads to keep going.

‘Eventually, we got the one big chance and that’s why we make substitutions. Shaun did great to finish it off.

“However, we are not going to get carried away because it is still not enough.

“The players are in a good place and confidence is really high but we are hungry for more.”

Barrow, who remain in the bottom two, had a late penalty shout for a possible foul on Jamie Devitt turned down by referee Alan Young.

Evatt said: “I spoke to their player afterwards and he said he expected the contact but our lad (MJ Williams) pulled out. He said he had even told the referee, that it wasn’t.

“But Barrow made it tough for us. If they play like for the rest of the season, they will stay up and stay up comfortably. I wish them well.”

Barrow caretaker boss Rob Kelly said: “It was a game of few chances. We had the best chance in the first half and they had the goal.

“It was a dogged performance. I asked for character and resilience and I know we can play better football.

“But Bolton are a good side and the form team in the division. I just feel for the players because I thought we deserved to get something out of the game.

“That’s life, sometimes you don’t get what you deserve. But I am a great believer in if you keep working hard then it will even itself out.

“Before Tuesday, if you had said we have two tough away games and you pick up two draws for two points. But we have picked up three.

“I thought for large spells we more than matched them. I could not ask more in a character and working way.

“If we do that and add the good football we have got then we will get out of the trouble we are in and retain our Football League status.”