Millwall boss Gary Rowett told players to treat Watford clash like an away game

Millwall boss Gary Rowett was satisfied with a point at home following a goalless draw with Watford having asked his players to treat it like an away game.

The Lions have been poor at The Den this season with their last Championship win there coming against Luton back in October and they faced a tough test from their visitors on Tuesday night.

The Hornets have been in fine form lately, winning their last three league games, and possess the calibre of player that Rowett believes would not look out of place in the Premier League.

“I think if you look at them they’re a side that has got Premier League quality and a player in (Ismaila) Sarr who Liverpool supposedly bid £40million for and it wasn’t enough,” said the Lions manager.

“With Watford they don’t just pass the ball well but they can out-muscle you and we had to stand up to that.

“Our home form hasn’t been good so I spoke to the players before the game and told them to treat it like an away game. The challenge wasn’t to go and get on the front foot, I just felt we had to keep our shape.

“First half I think we did that well and we had a goal disallowed for offside that I think was probably level.

“Second half we had to hang on a little bit because we weren’t passing the ball well, but a clean sheet and a point at home is more where we feel we need to be.”

Watford manager Xisco Munoz was equally pleased with a point as his side moved up to second in the table.

The Spaniard enjoyed seeing his forwards put in hard graft despite failing to convert their chances and is confident he can keep the rest of his players inspired enough to maintain a challenge for promotion.

“I think it was a very good performance in which we controlled the ball very well in both halves and created chances to score,” said Munoz.

“This is good momentum for us and I don’t want to make excuses but today was also difficult for our guys. They gave everything, though, so to them I say congratulations – they are winners to me.

“Millwall didn’t give us much space behind the line of defence but we continued to try and play in front of them until something happened. We had the chance but when it comes and you can’t score, that’s a problem.

“I am happy with my forwards because we play with counter-press and they worked very hard. It’s important that we continue to improve now. We have four wins and one draw in our last few games and if we continue to play like this, the results will continue.”