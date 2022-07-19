Millwall sign Leeds midfielder Jamie Shackleton on season-long loan
Millwall have signed Leeds midfielder Jamie Shackleton on a season-long loan.
Shackleton, 22, joins up at The Den with Leeds team-mate Charlie Cresswell, who agreed to spend the 2022-23 campaign on loan with the Sky Bet Championship club earlier this month.
Millwall said on their official website: “Millwall Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Jamie Shackleton on a season-long loan from Leeds United.
“Shackleton joined his new team-mates for the first time on Tuesday morning and is available for selection for The Lions’ pre-season friendly against Hammarby IF on Wednesday night.”
Shackleton progressed through Leeds’ academy and has made 79 senior appearances in all competitions since making his debut in 2018.
He was a key squad member when Leeds won promotion back to the Premier League in 2020 and has since featured in 27 top-flight games.
Millwall boss Gary Rowett has now signed five new players since guiding the Lions to a ninth-placed finish last season after the earlier arrivals of Cresswell, George Honeyman, Benik Afobe and Zian Flemming.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox