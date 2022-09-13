13 September 2022

Millwall waiting on Tyler Burey fitness ahead of QPR clash

By NewsChain Sport
13 September 2022

Millwall winger Tyler Burey is battling to be fit for the visit of QPR.

Burey was a doubt for Saturday’s postponed trip to Sunderland due to a knee injury.

The Lions are still without Ryan Leonard, who has a hamstring injury.

Mason Bennett (hamstring) and Shaun Hutchinson (groin) are also missing.

Luke Amos is set to miss out again for Rangers.

The midfielder has been sidelined by a hamstring injury for the last six weeks.

However, he is due back in training this week and could be available soon.

Defender Jake Clarke-Salter is still out injured.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Who is Cincinnatus and what did Boris Johnson’s reference to him in No 10 farewell speech mean?

news

Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen at Balmoral

news

Graham Potter ‘verbally agrees’ to become Chelsea’s new boss

news