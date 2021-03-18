Mislav Orsic hat-trick helps Dinamo Zagreb dump Tottenham out of Europa League

Mislav Orsic scored a brilliant hat-trick as Dinamo Zagreb produced a remarkable fightback to dump Tottenham out of the Europa League

The Croatian side trailed 2-0 after the first leg of their last-16 tie but hit back to win the return 3-0 after extra time and snatch a place in the quarter-final draw.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs looked set to prevail after holding the hosts in a goalless opening half at the Maksimir Stadium but Orsic gave Zagreb hope with a fine long-range just after the hour.

He then levelled the tie by finishing off a fine team move seven minutes from time and capped a fine comeback following a superb solo run in extra time.

Spurs upped the tempo in a frantic finish but Dinamo held on for a deserved win.

North London rivals Arsenal were also below par but did enough to go through despite a 1-0 defeat to Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium.

Youssef El-Arabi, who also scored in the first leg, grabbed the only goal on the night but Mikel Arteta’s side held on for a 3-2 aggregate win.

Olympiacos’ hopes were ended when Ousseynou Ba was sent off (PA Wire)

The visitors’ hopes effectively ended when Ousseynou Ba was sent off for a second bookable offence seven minutes from time.

Roma cruised through as they claimed a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Kiev to win 5-1 on aggregate.

Spanish striker Borja Mayoral scored both goals for the Italian side either side of a reply from Junior Moraes.

LaLiga side Granada reached the last eight despite going down to a last-gasp defeat at the hands of Molde in Norway.

An own goal from Jesus Vallejo and a last-minute penalty from Eirik Hestad gave the Norwegians a 2-1 success but Granada, who scored a crucial away goal through substitute Roberto Soldado, progressed 3-2 on aggregate.