Mixed emotions for Russell Martin as Swansea claim dramatic win

Swansea boss Russell Martin saw the good and bad of his side as they won a 3-2 thriller at rock-bottom Peterborough.

Top-scorer Joel Piroe struck his 17th goal of a sparkling season in the first minute of stoppage-time as City breathed a sigh of relief.

Martin said: “The players showed real courage to get control of the game back.

“We should have been out of sight by half-time and it’s just a shame it has had to take a brilliant strike from a guy in Joel to get us there in the end.

“He’s got such composure and a ruthless mentality in front of goal for a young man and if there’s one person you want a chance to fall to, it’s him.

“I’m really pleased to win, but it’s just that spell when we were nowhere near for 15-20 minutes in the second half… that’s why we’re where we are in the league.

“We’re capable of producing some incredible moments and playing some brilliant football but the gap between when we’re really good and when we’re not is far too big.

“Then, all of a sudden, the guys turned it back on again.”

Martin’s men only had a Michael Obafemi goal on the stroke of half-time to show for their dominance in the first half.

They were then stung by a rousing Posh response in the second period as Sammie Szmodics restored parity six minutes after the restart.

Substitute Jack Marriott then punished a Kyle Naughton howler to complete the Posh turnaround with his first touch in the 63rd minute.

But Swansea soon replied as Obafemi pounced for his second after Cyrus Christie headed against a post.

Piroe then settled the issue with a fine finish after Oliver Ntcham’s effort was diverted into his path by Hannes Wolf.

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “We let Swansea dictate most of the first half. We knew what they were going to do, we had a plan to stop it, but we didn’t get it right.

“We reshuffled for the second half, played a lot more on the front foot and got ourselves back into the game before going ahead.

“We were hoping we could then manage the game, but we sat back again which could be down to a lack of confidence and organisation.

“That defeat has hurt me – and I’ve told the players that. I can’t fault the effort but what really upset me is how we have crumbled when 2-1 up and allowed Swansea to control the last 20 minutes.

“When you do that against good, experienced Championship players you’ll get punished.

“The gap is seven points with nine games to go and most people looking at the table will say it’s over, but we’ll refocus the group and keep trying to improve.”