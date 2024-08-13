Mixed emotions for Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst after shoot-out win

Shrewsbury head coach Paul Hurst had “mixed emotions” after his side secured their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory over Notts County.

The Shrews won 4-3 on spot-kicks after David McGoldrick and Curtis Edwards missed for the visitors.

Conor Grant and Sam Austin put County 2-0 up but Josh Kayode’s effort and Jordan Shipley’s late brace completed the turnaround with minutes to go, only for Alassana Jatta to nod in a late corner to take the fixture to penalties.

Hurst said: “There are a lot of mixed emotions this evening for everyone because the way that we found ourselves behind in that first half.

“Second half, there was a lot of joy and then a disappointment and in the end joy, because we got through on penalties and we can look forward to the draw and see who we get next.

“(Message at half-time) Start running around more, get closer to people, be braver and get up the pitch.”

Notts County boss Stuart Maynard felt his side should have had the game won by half-time.

He said: “I think the first half we could of probably put the game to bed. I think if we would have come in at half-time three or four one up, it would have warranted the performance.

“You have got to give credit to them (Shrewsbury); they came out and got a goal back, and it changes the momentum of football.

“It is disappointment, but our lads have gone all the way to the end against a League One side, and this is where we want to be week in and week out next season.”