Mixed feelings for Johannes Hoff Thorup after Norwich beat Stevenage

Johannes Hoff Thorup was delighted to pick up his first win as Norwich head coach in an eventful 4-3 success over Stevenage in the Carabao Cup – but admitted their defending left something to be desired.

Stevenage twice came back to equalise in the first half before Norwich scored two goals in the second to take charge, with the visitors grabbing a third late on.

Onel Hernandez led the way with a brace while Abu Kamara, with his first for the Canaries, and Borja Sainz were also on target.

Charlie Goode and Louis Appere bagged Stevenage’s equalisers – both from set pieces – while a Brad Hills own goal gave the hosts a late scare.

Thorup said: “We scored four beautiful goals – and hopefully we will see more goals like that as the season progresses.

“There was a flow and rhythm to the build-ups and some good passing and that is exactly what I want to see from my side.

“But we can’t afford to give away the sort of goals we did.

“It was not an even game in terms of chances created but because of our sloppy defending they had a chance to get back in the game at the end.”

The highly-rated Jon Rowe, who pulled out of Saturday’s league opener at Oxford on the day of the game with speculation about his future raging, did not feature.

“After what happened at the weekend it was an easy decision to tell him to train with the under-21s,” said Thorup.

“I can only focus on players who 100 per cent want to play for this fantastic club. If he decides to take the path that a professional footballer should take then we can have another discussion.”

Stevenage boss Alex Revell felt his side could have caused an upset.

Revell said: “I think we could’ve taken that to penalties quite easily.

“It was a really positive, really proud performance. We showed some really exceptional moments and deserved a lot more.

“I’ve nothing but praise. No one likes losing but there is sometimes a way to lose. We should be happy with the performance and certain aspects but obviously not the result.”