09 March 2024

MK Dons boost promotion hopes with comeback win over Salford

By NewsChain Sport
09 March 2024

MK Dons maintained their promotion push as they came from behind to beat Salford 3-1 at Stadium MK.

Matt Smith gave Salford an early lead, but Kyran Lofthouse and Alex Gilbey’s goals would see the hosts come back to lead. A deflected Emre Tezgel goal in first-half stoppage time completed the scoring.

Victory means the Dons are two points off the automatic promotion places, while Salford suffered a fourth winless game in a row.

Former Dons boss Karl Robinson saw his Salford side strike first as Smith bundled in a rebound at a corner after Theo Vassell’s header was saved.

But two goals in four minutes turned the game in the Dons’ favour. First, Lofthouse cut inside and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner before Gilbey’s finely-placed chip from just outside the box found the top corner.

MK Dons scored a third in first-half stoppage time, as Tezgel’s header from a corner took a big deflection off Smith to wrong-foot Alex Cairns and go in as the hosts secured the points.

