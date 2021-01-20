MK Dons boss Russell Martin given touchline ban by FA for improper conduct
MK Dons boss Russell Martin has been handed a one-match touchline ban and a £1,500 fine by the Football Association.
Martin used “abusive and insulting words towards a match official” during his side’s FA Cup penalty shootout defeat at Burnley on January 9 and then refused to leave the technical area after being dismissed by referee Jonathan Moss.
An FA investigation followed and the former Norwich defender will not be allowed on the touchline for this Saturday’s League One game with Charlton.
An FA statement read: “Milton Keynes Dons FC’s manager, Russell Martin, has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined £1,500 after admitting two breaches of FA Rule E3 that occurred at a match against Burnley FC in The FA Cup on Saturday 9 January 2021.
“Russell Martin used abusive and insulting words towards a match official at the end of normal time and his behaviour in failing to leave the field of play and the technical area after subsequently being dismissed amounts to improper conduct.”