MK Dons charged by FA over incident during their game against Accrington

MK Dons have been hit with an FA charge (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:21pm, Fri 03 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

MK Dons have been charged with failing to control their players during their game with Accrington by the Football Association.

The charge relates to an incident in the 73rd minute of their 2-0 home victory over Stanley in Sky Bet League One last Saturday.

Dons players had protested that Accrington’s Harry Pell did not receive a second yellow card after a foul on Ethan Robson.

A statement from the FA read: “It is alleged that during the 73rd minute of this game Milton Keynes Dons FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.”

The club have until September 7 to respond to the charge.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

MK Dons

PA