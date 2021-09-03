MK Dons charged by FA over incident during their game against Accrington
12:21pm, Fri 03 Sep 2021
MK Dons have been charged with failing to control their players during their game with Accrington by the Football Association.
The charge relates to an incident in the 73rd minute of their 2-0 home victory over Stanley in Sky Bet League One last Saturday.
Dons players had protested that Accrington’s Harry Pell did not receive a second yellow card after a foul on Ethan Robson.
A statement from the FA read: “It is alleged that during the 73rd minute of this game Milton Keynes Dons FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.”
The club have until September 7 to respond to the charge.