24 August 2024

MK Dons hammer Carlisle for first win of season

By NewsChain Sport
MK Dons picked up their first win of the season as they beat Carlisle 3-0 at Stadium MK.

First-half goals by Callum Hendry and Alex Gilbey gave the hosts a two-goal lead at the break, before a late third by Joe Tomlinson made sure of the points for the hosts.

After a slow start, the hosts took the lead in the 18th minute when Hendry prodded in Aaron Nemane’s cross.

The right flank produced a second goal just after the half-hour. Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ pass released Nemane, whose cross found Gilbey for a tap-in.

Home goalkeeper Tom McGill made two big stops to thwart Carlisle pair Daniel Adu-Adjei and Dominic Sadi as the visitors tried to find a response.

But there was no way back for the visitors, who have won just four away games in the last year, and they conceded a third in second-half stoppage time when Tomlinson’s strike from Tommy Leigh’s pass found the bottom corner.

