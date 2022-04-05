05 April 2022

MK Dons into automatic promotion places with win over Crewe

05 April 2022

MK Dons moved into the top two in League One for the first time this season after a 2-1 win over rock-bottom Crewe at Stadium MK.

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott set the Dons on their way to an eighth win in nine matches before international team-mate Conor Coventry doubled the lead before half-time, leapfrogging Liam Manning’s men above Rotherham into the top two.

Spurs loanee Parrott was the beneficiary of a sublime pass from Dean Lewington which he controlled and lifted over helpless Alex keeper Dave Richards.

Top scorer Scott Twine tested the crossbar with a free-kick just past the half-hour mark before West Ham loanee Coventry made it 2-0 when he glided through the Crewe midfield and slammed home his first Dons goal.

The defeat signalled a 14th loss in 15 matches for the visitors, who pulled a goal back through Bassala Sambou in the final minute of injury time.

