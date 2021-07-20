MK Dons secure signing of Peterborough striker Mo Eisa
MK Dons have signed Peterborough striker Mo Eisa for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old averages a goal every other game in the English Football League in spells with Cheltenham and Posh and has signed a ‘long-term’ contract in Milton Keynes.
He told his new club’s website: “I’m excited to be here. This is a massive club with huge ambitions that match my own, and I will give my all to help take MK Dons forward.
“I am very excited to work under Russell Martin, as he was a huge influence in me making my decision to join the Dons. I’m looking forward to the style of play as I feel it plays to my strengths and will give me the opportunity to score goals.
“I am a goalscorer but most importantly I am a team player and I always try to do my best for the team to win.”
Manager Martin added: “This is a massive signing for us. We identified Mo really early on as our top target to make a difference to this team. He’s a proven goalscorer.”