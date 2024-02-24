MK Dons show promotion credentials by sweeping aside Newport
MK Dons brushed aside fellow promotion hopefuls Newport 3-0 at Stadium MK.
First-half goals from Dan Kemp, Jack Payne and Alex Gilbey handed the home side a comprehensive victory.
Victory saw the Dons close to within three points of the automatic promotion places, while Newport lost ground on the play-offs after suffering a second defeat in 10 matches.
MK Dons made a bright start and took the lead after 12 minutes as a passing move took them into the area and Kemp steered a low shot past Nick Townsend.
The hosts doubled their advantage 10 minutes later. A free-kick routine caught Newport out as Payne exchanged passes with Kemp, charged into the box and scored.
Gilbey grabbed a third just before the half-hour, receiving Stephen Wearne’s cut-back and rolling a shot home.
Newport goalkeeper Townsend made further stops to deny the Dons an even more commanding lead as his team-mates struggled to mount any sort of response, while Kemp and Ellis Harrison each had strikes disallowed.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox