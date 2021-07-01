MK Dons sign Blackpool’s Ethan Robson on loan
MK Dons have signed Blackpool midfielder Ethan Robson on a season-long loan.
Robson, 24, made 28 Sky Bet League One appearances for Blackpool last season as they won promotion via the play-offs.
Dons manager Russell Martin told his club’s official website: “Ethan is a gifted footballer who played nearly 40 times (in total) for a promotion-winning team in this division last season.
“He really suits the way that we play with both his technical ability and his athleticism, and, after speaking to numerous people who have coached or played with him, he clearly ticks all the boxes for us.”
Robson joined Blackpool from boyhood club Sunderland in August 2020 and has had previous loan spells at Dundee and Grimsby.
He is the Dons’ fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Scott Twine, Franco Ravizzoli and Josh Martin.