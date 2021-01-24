MK Dons sign former Fulham midfielder Matt O’Riley
MK Dons have announced the signing of former Fulham midfielder Matt O’Riley.
The 20-year-old, a free agent after leaving Craven Cottage in July, has been training with the Dons since the start of this season.
O’Riley told the Dons’ official website: “I’ve been here training with the boys for six months now and I’ve loved every minute.
“I initially came here just to keep fit after leaving Fulham but it felt like the perfect place for me. We looked into whether something could be done and, eventually, here we are.”
Dons manager Russell Martin added: “Matt has been training with us for a long time now but we all recognised, very quickly, what a gifted footballer he is and why he’s been wanted by some big clubs over the last few years.
“He’s come to a point in his career where he just wants to play football, but he’s also been willing to wait and hold out for a move here, which is an incredible statement of intent.
“It’s going to be a brilliant and important signing for us. He’s certainly one for the long term but he can also help us in the short term because he’s been training with us and understands how we want to play.”