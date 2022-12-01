MK Dons to check on Bradley Johnson’s fitness ahead of Burton visit
MK Dons will check on the fitness of Bradley Johnson ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with fellow strugglers Burton.
The veteran midfielder limped off after a heavy clash during the second half of last week’s FA Cup loss to Portsmouth.
Ethan Robson, who replaced Johnson at Fratton Park, could be handed a place in the starting line-up.
Conor Grant will also hope for a starting opportunity after playing the second half last week.
Burton are without defender Sam Hughes due to a thigh strain that could sideline him for a couple of weeks.
Defensive options are improved, however, with the availability of captain John Brayford and Corrie Ndaba after knocks.
Midfielder Jonny Smith is hoping to prove his fitness after suffering a groin injury in last week’s FA Cup tie against Chippenham.
Adrian Mariappa is nursing an injury and will be checked and midfielder Ciaran Gilligan could be held back as boss Dino Maamria manages his workload.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox